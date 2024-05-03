Mary E. Canaris of Greenport, died April 29, 2024, at the age of 97. She was the wife of the late Byron E. Canaris.

Mrs. Canaris was born in Queens, N.Y. to James and Elizabeth Kramer. She had worked as a teacher and counselor for many years. She was a long-time volunteer for the American Red Cross, giving much of her time and effort to water safety.

Surviving are her daughter Elisabeth Archer; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Services are private.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.