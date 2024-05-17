In loving memory, we celebrate the life of Maureen Van Popering, who peacefully passed away on May 13, 2024, in Spring Lake, N.J., surrounded by the love of her family at the age of 97.

She was born in Peekskill, N.Y. on Dec. 15,1926 to Thomas Conley and Martha McGinnis. Maureen graduated from Good Counsel College and later received a masters degree from New York University. Upon graduation she moved to Greenport, where she taught high school English to students who continued to remain in touch with her throughout her life. Maureen ran for the Greenport School Board of Education and became the first woman elected.

She married Bernard Van Popering in 1950 and had a happy marriage of 58 years. They retired to Charlotte, N.C. where they enjoyed southern life for over three decades. She is survived by her son Tom (Lori); her daughters Maureen (John) and Berna (Ron); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and various granddogs and great-granddogs. Throughout her life Maureen loved dogs of all shapes and sizes.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to an animal welfare non-profit LEASH.org, PO Box 60 Spring Lake, N.J. 07762, honoring Maureen’s passion for animal welfare.

