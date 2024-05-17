Michael Anthony Carbone of Cutchogue, and formerly of Southold, passed away at home Monday, May 13, 2024. He was 79.

The family will receive friends Sunday, May 19 from noon to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warriors Project would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.