Michael Joseph Hanko of Long Beach, Miss., formally of Mattituck, passed away after a long illness with his family by his side.

He was born March 10, 1951 on Long Island.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents Bennie and Doris Hanko, and is survived by his wife, Sandy, of 49 years; daughters Dorie, Terry and Angie; his sisters Kathy Hanko (Sheehan) and Susan Hanko (Jones); and many grandchildren.

His career started after Mattituck High School graduation, when he was drafted into the Navy to serve in the Vietnam War. After 35 years, he retired as Senior Chief Petty Officer. A second career started with the State Port Authority, where he worked for 10 years. He fully retired to enjoy is passion of bringing his homemade smoker to competitions around the state and fishing.

Memorial donations are requested to the VFW, 213 Klondyke Road, Long Beach, MS 39560.

