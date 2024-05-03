Patricia Fountain of Greenport died April 29, 2024 at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. She was 86.

Born in Brooklyn Aug. 4, 1937, she was the daughter of Fletcher and Rosetta (Watford) Fountain. Ms. Fountain earned an associates degree and worked as a technical librarian for JP Morgan Chase Bank.

Ms. Fountain is survived by her sons Andre and Antoine Outten.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family. The funeral services and cremation will be private.