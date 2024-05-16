Real Estate Transfers: May 16, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 15, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Kim Young to Maria Salguero & Jenifer Cruz,178 Main Road (600-85-2-2) (R) $375,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Jon Fahey to Octagon 79 LLC, 79 Sandy Court (600-14-3-2) (R) $729,000

• Kosta & George Theodosopoulos & Peggy Goumakos to Gillyan & Kevin McCabe, 10 Midland Street (600-13-4-10) (R) $400,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Jeffrey & Deborah Marshal, 40 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-41) (R) $990,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• William & Heidi Driscoll to William Morgan, East Main Road (1000-4-3-6.002) (V) $875,000

• Meyer Family Trust to Hay Harbor Club Inc, 528 Avenue B (1000-6-2-16.003) (R) $650,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Estate of William Kranker to Kathleen & Michael Lofrese, 248 5th Avenue (1001-4-8-1) (R) $565,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Ellen Wagner to Brian & Jillian Gerson, 6825 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-10-17) (R) $905,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Estate of Kathy McMahon to M & M Volpe LLC, 1815 Marlene Lane (1000-144-3-9) (R) $950,000

• Vasilios & Stavroula Kapetanakos to peonk Land Development LLC, 520 Zena Road (1000-106-2-43.002) (V) $450,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 712 Sound Shore LLC to Michael & Mary Palucci, 712 Sound Shore Road (600-7-3-20.003) (R) $1,400,000

• Dorothy Mullen Trust to David Betts & Charlene Kagel-Betts, 99 Star Flower Row (600-18-5-9) (R) $865,000

• PMC Equities LLC to 613 Roanoke Ave LLC, 613 Roanoke Avenue (600-126-1-54) (R) $520,000

• Laurence Scudder to Abner Arias,150 Prospect Place (600-127-6-8.005) (R) $500,000

• Joyce Hartmann to Sundrop LLC, 3921 Sound Avenue (600-18-2-5.014) (V) $285,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Anja Schulte-Vogelheim & Thomas Hintermeier to Natalie Schrager, 9 Sunshine Road (700-19-1-64) (R) $1,985,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Christine & Sergio DeAlbuquerque to Michael Linn & Victoria Yeung, 295 Bennetts Lane (1000-70-9-19) (R) $1,100,000

• Dickinson Family Trust to John Kowal & Vladimir Lensky, 60 Koke Drive (1000-78-6-14) (R) $780,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Regina & Robert McGee to Robert & Maria Morea, 25 Maidstone Lane (600-115-1-10.021) (R) $899,000

• John Anderson & John Ryan to John Hahm, 96 18th Street (600-53-1-25) (R) $419,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Riverhead News-ReviewEmail Riverhead News-ReviewEmail Riverhead News-Review

Looking to comment on this article? Send us a letter to the editor instead.