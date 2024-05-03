Ruth O. Meyer

Ruth Meyer died peacefully at home on April 12, 2024. She spent her final day with family and had a video call with her four granddaughters exchanging memories and love. She was 94 years old and lived in New Canaan, Conn.

Born in New York City on February 26, 1930, to Ann Stott and Thomas Oddy, Ruth grew up in Great Neck, N.Y. In 1951, she graduated from Sweet Briar College with a major in Psychology and went to work for the American Broadcasting Company. In 1957, she married Carl E. Meyer Jr. and moved to Port Washington, N.Y. to raise their family. She traveled frequently with her husband who became President and chief executive officer of Trans World Airlines. In 1979, TWA served as U.S. carrier for Pope John Paul II’s pilgrimage to America, and Ruth and Ed Meyer were invited to the Vatican to meet the Pope and accompany him to the U.S.

Ruth devoted much of her time to helping others. For 50 years she volunteered at hospitals, first at St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center in Roslyn, N.Y. and then Greenwich Hospital. In 2017, Ruth received The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service. In addition, she loved animals and had numerous dogs, cats and parrots. She enjoyed reading, painting, collecting English antiques, embracing new technology and travel.

Ruth spent every summer from 1930 until 2010 in Southold, N.Y. where she went horseback riding, sailing, swimming and boating. In Southold, the family covered three generations and homes on Paradise Point Road. Ruth cherished her time there and of all the places she lived, she loved Southold the most.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl E. Meyer Jr.; her parents, Ann Stott and Thomas Oddy; and her sister Ann Oddy Smith. She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Jeffrey S. Meyer and Lois B. Meyer of Darien, Conn. and William D. Meyer and Amy G. Meyer of White Heath, Ill.; her four granddaughters, Caroline K. Meyer of New York City, Allison S. Meyer of Novato, Calif., Mallory M. Meyer of Santa Monica, Calif., Kendall A.L. Meyer of New York City; and her two great-grandsons, Hudson and Noah.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Southold, N.Y. 11958 and Strays and Others, Inc., 18 Locust Avenue #473, New Canaan, CT 06840.

Services will be held in Southold, N.Y.

