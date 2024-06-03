Anna M. (Nancy) McAllister

Nancy McAllister (née Bernert) passed away May 31 at age 87 in Jamesport after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.

Nancy was born on Jan. 28, 1937, and was raised in Flushing. She graduated from Dominican Commercial High School and worked in New York City as an executive secretary. She was later employed as an engineering aid at Sperry Corporation while attending night school at St. John’s University.

Nancy met her husband, Jim, at a holiday party four days after his discharge from the U.S. Army. They married one year later in 1958. Jim and Nancy raised their family in Levittown, and later in Port Jefferson Station. After helping Jim attain his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, Nancy returned to school at night, at Suffolk Community College, Stony Brook University, and Dowling College, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees of her own.

Nancy taught in Middle Country, Comsewogue and Greenport school districts. Upon her retirement, she taught at a substance abuse awareness program in Riverhead School District, mentored ESL students at Riverhead Library, and volunteered at Southold Historical Museum’s Horton Point Lighthouse.

In 1998, Nancy and Jim moved to Jamesport and spent winters in Vero Beach, Fla. Nancy took up golf, tennis, bocce, shuffleboard, along with mahjong. An avid reader, she shared her many favorite books with her grandchildren and others.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, James M. McAllister, Sr., their seven children, 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

She will be laid to rest following Mass at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of sending flowers or gifts, the family requests donations to a cancer research organization.

