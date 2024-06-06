Cortland B. Brooks

C.B. was born in Greenport on July 5, 1944 to Frank F. and Alice (Rogers) Brooks. He passed away May 2, 2024 in Coos Bay, Ore. at the age of 79.

C.B. graduated from Greenport High School, class of 1963. He attended Delhi Ag. & Tech., in Delhi, N.Y. for two terms and then decided that the Air Force was better suited for him. He enlisted Nov. 2, 1964 and retired July of 1985 with the rank of E-6, Technical Sergeant. While in the Air Force, he was assigned to Tempelhof Air Base in Berlin, Germany, Mount Hebo Air Force Station (twice) in Hebo, Ore., San Vito Air Force Station, Brindisi, Italy and Beale Air Force Base in Marysville, Calif. He was married to Stephanie Elbers and divorced in 1980. C.B. married the love of his life, Maryon (Boles) Sigman in 1983. C.B. worked for the U.S. Civil Service (Air Force) from 1986 to 2006.

C.B. was initiated into the Masonic Fraternity in 1968 in Berlin, Germany. He was a past master of John L. Mclellan No. 780, Brindisi, Italy Unity Lodge No. 18, Ogden, Utah, North Bend Lodge No. 140, North Bend, Ore., and Blanco Lodge No. 48, Coos Bay, Ore. He was a member of the York Rite Bodies (past grand high priest, illustrious grand master and grand commander), Scottish Rite (33 degree), Red Cross of Constantine, Holy Royal Arch Knights Templar Priests, Knight York Cross of Honor, Allied Masonic Degrees, Shrine and the Order of Eastern Star. He was also a life member of V.F.W. and American Legion.

C.B. is survived by his sister, Francis (Brooks) Franke of New York; daughter Jennifer Brooks and her husband Chris of Coos Bay; daughter Christine (Brooks) Czogalla of Berlin, Germany; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; step-daughters Lisa (Sigman) Cozza and her husband Scott and Valerie Sigman; two nieces and three nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great nieces and nephews.

C.B. was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alice Brooks; his sister Alice Brooks; and his wife, Maryon Brooks in 2021.

Following a tribute to his life with a Masonic ceremony, military flag honor and a 21-gun salute, he was privately interred in Coos Bay, Ore.

