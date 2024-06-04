Daily Update: Mattituck high school lands new principal

Pulaski Street Intermediate School Principal Patrick Burke, at a recent Pulaski Pride Pep Rally. Mr.Burke will be the new principal at Mattituck high school as of July 1. (Credit:Riverhead Central School District.)

Here are the headlines for June 4, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck high school lands new principal

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Beloved Riverhead principal takes new role in Mattituck

Photos: Kids compete in first junior tractor pull of 2024

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

News from Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill

NORTHFORKER

‘Ezra’ premieres at the North Fork Arts Center

SOUTHFORKER

Imagining a World: For the sister owners of Hidden Gem, creativity is their mighty muse

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

