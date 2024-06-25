Daily Update: Multimedia: North Fork Pride 2024 in Greenport

Proud participants gathered after the 2024 North Fork Pride parade. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

Here are the headlines for June 25, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL

Tuesday primary voters guide

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Multimedia: North Fork Pride 2024, Greenport

Oysterponds crossing guard retires after 30 years

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead secures $24 million federal grant for downtown

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

News from Shelter Island’s Goat Hill

NORTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: DJ Henry Eau

SOUTHFORKER

Rock Solid: Pretty little Shelter Island remains the un-Hampton — and that’s just how we like it

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

