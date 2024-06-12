Daily Update: Short-term rental debate continues in Greenport
Here are the headlines for June 12, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Short-term rental debate continues in Greenport
Berry-rich North Fork Festival opens in Mattituck
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead CAP Say No to Drugs walk honors Sue Wicks
Berry-rich Strawberry Festival opens in Mattituck
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Present at the creation: Cliff Clark and Shelter Island’s tradition of running
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Harbor views, salty air and sunny porches on Sterling Street
SOUTHFORKER
If These Walls Could Talk: Four decades and counting at the Stephen Talkhouse
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.