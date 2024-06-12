Daily Update: Short-term rental debate continues in Greenport

Village of Greenport (Chris Francescani/Sunset Beach Films file photo)

Here are the headlines for June 12, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Short-term rental debate continues in Greenport

Berry-rich North Fork Festival opens in Mattituck

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead CAP Say No to Drugs walk honors Sue Wicks

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Present at the creation: Cliff Clark and Shelter Island’s tradition of running

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Harbor views, salty air and sunny porches on Sterling Street

SOUTHFORKER

If These Walls Could Talk: Four decades and counting at the Stephen Talkhouse

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

