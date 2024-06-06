Edward Daily Cahoon Booth passed away on May 21, 2024. He was 97 years old.

Ed was born on May 19, 1927, in New York City to Edna (nee Cahoon) and Clement W. Booth. He attended elementary school in Southold. After graduating from Phillips Exeter Academy Ed served in the U.S. Navy. He received a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University before earning a doctorate in physics from Johns Hopkins University.

Ed married Patrica Shannon in 1952. He taught physics at Boston University from 1956 to 1996. He also did research at the MIT/Bates Linear Accelerator from 1996 to 2002. After retirement he served on the Board of the Southold Free Library in Southold. He was an active member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Greenport and the First Universalist Church of Southold.

Ed enjoyed sailing, ice skating and hiking and loved his many dogs.

Predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Patricia and his brother, Clement W. Booth Jr., Ed is survived by his children Edward (Christine) Booth Jr. of Bucksport, Maine, Michael Booth of Southold, Margot Booth of Peconic, Katherine Booth of Millis, Mass.; his grandchildren, Anna (Sarah) Cohen and Rosalie Cohen; and great-grandchild Clara Cohen.

A joint memorial is planned for Aug. 17 at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Greenport. Donations may be made to the First Universalist Church of Southold or the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Greenport.

