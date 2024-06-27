Harry Pumillo, 85, longtime North Fork resident passed a few days shy of his 86th birthday on the morning of June 25, 2024.

Harry was survived by his daughter Cheryl Vasilakos; son-in-law Van; granddaughter Denise (Bruce); and third great-grandchild Brendan; his daughter-in-law Cindy, who was married to his son Gary who passed away in Feb. 2019; his two grandsons Kyle Pumillo (Jess) and first and second great-grandchildren Ryan and Kali; and Kevin Pumillo (Alexandra).

Harry’s wife Barbara passed away in May of 2009. Over the years Harry enjoyed time spent with his family and playing cards with friends and going out to eat. Harry was the original owner of Fisherman’s Rest, who was known for his famous thin crust pizza. He will be missed so very much but his family finds comfort in knowing that he will be with his wife and son again.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

