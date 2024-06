Joseph Henry Kollen died June 20, 2024 at Peconic Landing. He was 91.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service is scheduled for June 26 at 3 p.m. at the funeral home officiated by Rev. Garret Johnson. Burial follows Thursday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.