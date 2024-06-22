Judith Ann DeLuca of Cutchogue passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2024. She was 81.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will follow at Long Island National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.