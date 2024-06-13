Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: June 13, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 5, 2024.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Roselle Bldg Co Inc to County of Suffolk, 2425 Sound Avenue (600-61-2-10) (V) $3,420,000 

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• 550 Depot Road NY LLC to Jorge Torrento & Sonia Medina, 550 Depot Lane (1000-102-2-8) (R) $620,000

• Estate of Maryann Meiri & Estate of Yehuda Meiri to Lisa Jacobs, 955 Lilac Lane (1000-104-1-14) (V) $395,000

• Estate of Mary Baran to PVC Holdings LLC, 24485 Main Road (1000-109-1-14) (R) $323,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Demetrios Sakellis to Jeanne & Colin Burke, 730 Bayview Drive (1000-37-5-5) (R) $1,500,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• Vincent Quatroche & Edna Acquaviva to Scott Boger, 130 Sunset Lane (1000-33-4-69) (V) $315,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Estate of Roasleen Wolfrom to Christopher & Maria Adams, 1055 Wells Road (1000-126-8-24) (R) $720,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Rachel Rushforth-Worrell to Tremaine Emory & Andee McConnell, 1200 Indian Neck Lane (1000-86-4-3) (R) $2,850,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Susan Tyte to LEO K Goup LLC, 524 Pulaski Street (600-123-4-44.001) (C) $1,049,999 

• Mark Stasiukiewicz to Better Northern Developments LLC, 327 Hamilton Avenue (600-123-4-66) (R) $570,000

• Alice Scali to Michael MacKay & Donna Campbell, 105 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-105) (R) $505,000

• 988 Doctors Path LLC to North Fork Barn LLC, 988 Doctors Path (600-18-2-5.012) (R) $280,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Quad Enterprises Co LLC to Town of Southold, 1645 Boisseau Avenue (1000-55-5-17) (V) $3,300,000 

• Jose Ramirez & Maria Salguero to Mary & Thomas Stenson, 305 Smith Drive South (1000-76-2-24) (R) $1,150,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• JAG Property Management Inc to Patrick & Carol Murray, 5 Crescent Court (600-26-3-74.008) (R) $950,000 

• Katherine & Steven Bruno to Daniel Ferguson & Maria Sigalis, 98 Sunset Blvd (600-30-1-8) (R) $660,000

• Geraldine Kazanecki to David & Cheryl Hegermiller, 58 Farm Road North (600-57-1-14.072) (R) $525,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content