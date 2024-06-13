It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert A. Lott Jr., son of Robert Lott Sr. and Julia Lott of Southold.

Beloved father, friend and husband. He passed peacefully June 9, 2024. He was 57 years old. He was an avid car lover, Star Wars Jedi and KISS fanatic. He was a 1985 Southold High School graduate.

He leaves behind his three children Jessica, Alexander and Jonathon Lott; and wife of 35 years, Donna Lott; five dogs, four cats and a 30-plus year career at Mullen Motors in Southold. He was hardworking, smarter than a computer and stubborn as hell. He will be greatly missed by all who got to know and love him. May the force be with you, Rob.

The family asks in lieu of flowers a donation in Rob’s honor be made to Southold school’s NJROTC Program or the North Fork Animal Welfare League.

Private services will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Thursday June 13. A public celebration of life will be held at Mullen Motors Friday June 14 at 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

