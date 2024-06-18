Robert W. Wendell, longtime Southold resident, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. He was 96 years old.

Robert was born on July 20, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Olga C. (née Nothel) and Louis P. Wendell. He was one of two children. He graduated from Oceanside High School with the class of 1945. After high school he enlisted with the U.S. Coast Guard. From there he went on to attend Franklin & Marshall College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1950. He continued with OCS school at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and graduated in 1952. He served the U.S. Coast Guard as an Officer for five years, two and a half of which were active duty. He was on a ship in the North Atlantic shipping lanes, and served on Ellis Island as well.

On June 7, 1952, he married the love of his life, Jean (née Schrott) Wendell, and together they had two children. Robert and Jean Ann came to Southold in the early ‘70s, then retired to Maine in 1995, eventually returning to Southold to be near their daughter Kim and son-in-law Dan.

In his professional career, Robert worked as a self-employed builder, owning and operating Winds Way Building. He was proud of all his years as a Jones Beach lifeguard and love of the outdoors.

Predeceased by his sister Jeanne Davies and great-granddaughter Morgan West, Robert is survived by his wife, Jean; son Douglas Wendell of Southold; daughter Kim West (Dan) of Southold; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen to remember Robert’s life privately. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

