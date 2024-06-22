Southold Blotter: Jogger accosted by bucket truck

• A Southold resident called police June 10 after surveillance video caught a woman allegedly taking a $10 flower arrangement without paying from his unattended flower stand on Main Bayview Road. Police responded to the location of the theft, reviewed the video and canvassed the area without locating the individual. The next day, the complainant told police he had used social media to “shame the unknown woman,” and subsequently received the $10 payment from her through Venmo. Police were unable to contact the woman and the flower stand owner declined to press charges.

• A Cutchogue man reported being accosted by a driver who yelled obscenities at him while he was jogging on Skunk Lane June 12. He told police a “bucket truck came speeding down the road” and the driver emerged and screamed obscenities at him while “spitting on him.” Police located a Mattituck man who fit the description at a residence on Nassau Point Road. That man said the jogger had been “obstructing traffic [by] running in his lane of travel,” and admitted that he yelled obscenities, while acknowledging that although he “did not intentionally spit at the other subject … food debris may have come out of his mouth when he was yelling.” No charges were filed.

• On Saturday, a Greenport man contacted police to report a two-car accident on Front Street. Police arrived and observed driver Cano Rodriguez with “bloodshot and glassy eyes,” smelling of alcohol, according to a report. Police said Mr. Rodriguez performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested.

• Police responded early Sunday morning to a single vehicle accident on Main Bayview Road in Southold. Charles Manwaring, 49, of Southold was determined to be the driver, according to police, and arrested after he was allegedly “found to be intoxicated.”

• On Sunday, Bryan Mora, 32, of Hampton Bays was pulled over by police following reports of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane near the intersection of Sound and Bergen avenues in Mattituck. He was allegedly found to be intoxicated and arrested.

• A Maple Lane resident contacted police Sunday after observing a man “in a raft on the water behind her residence swinging an oar at a swan.” When the homeowner told the man to leave the swan alone, the man allegedly used an expletive and claimed “he attacked me.” The man had left the area by the time the resident called police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.