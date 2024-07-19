Barney P. Harris of Mattituck, 73-year Mattituck Fire Department member and retired 35-year Southold Town Police Officer, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2024. He was 98.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Mattituck Firematic Services will be held at 7 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek.

Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, adjacent to the church.