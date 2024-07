Beverley Greene of Orient died July 15, 2024. She was 78.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a funeral service will take place at 1 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Ann Van Cleef. Burial will follow at Orient Central Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.