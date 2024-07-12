Carolyn Q. Murray, Dec. 2, 1925 to July 5, 2024

Carolyn Quinlan Murray, 98, who lived for many years in Montville, N.J. and Greenport, passed away peacefully in assisted living in Macungie, Pa. on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Carolyn, also known as, Carol and “CQ” was born on Dec. 2, 1925 in the borough of the Bronx, New York City, the daughter of Maurice Quinlan and Caroline Galdon Quinlan. Carolyn grew up in Bayside, New York, graduated from Bayside High School in 1944 as World War II was underway. During her high school years, she volunteered as an air raid warden helping her neighbors learn about proper procedure for blackouts and what to do if an air raid were to occur. Once graduated from high school, she worked as a secretary for various businesses in New York City including Women’s Day Magazine.

Carolyn met her husband, Thomas Hugh Murray, also from Bayside, after he returned in 1946 having served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific. They married on Nov. 29, 1952 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Bayside, New York. They moved to New Jersey and raised their family of six children in Montville, N.J. They enjoyed family pop-up trailer camping throughout New England, New York and Pennsylvania. Carol and Tom began vacationing in Greenport in the 1970s.

Carolyn enjoyed being around others and always looked at the bright side of life. You would find her dancing throughout her 98 years, as she was especially known for her tap dancing. She entertained many into her late 80s tap dancing at family events.

In the winter months, she spent many years working at the Barn Theatre in Montville, N.J. doing backstage and onstage work. She enjoyed being the props manager for many of their shows. She was awarded The Gaffney Award for Outstanding Service from the Barn Theatre.

In the summers, while living in Greenport, she was a member of the Regina Maris Foundation, that was dedicated to the restoration of the Regina Maris, a three-masted barquentine schooner ship docked in Greenport Harbor. She loved going to Sixth Street beach to swim and to watch the sunsets. She attended mass each Sunday at Church of Saint Agnes in Greenport and enjoyed being in their September variety shows dancing on stage and helping with backstage work.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters Joyce Sullivan (Neil) of Yonkers and Greenport, Lynn Rodriguez (Carl) of Glen Mills, Pa., Judy Ackerman (Donald) of Naples, Fla., Colette Fricchione (Tony) of New Tripoli Pa., and her son, Michael Murray of Parsippany, N.J.

She also leaves her grandchildren Desirae (Ackerman) Lymber, Heather Ackerman, Kaitlin Sullivan, Timothy Sullivan, Brad Rodriguez, Amy (Rodriguez) Willcox, Gio Fricchione, Anna (Fricchione) Furjanic; and great-grandchildren, Alexander “Xander” Lymber, Juliana Lymber, Harlan Rodriguez, Pippa Rodriguez, Vincenzo “Enzo” Fricchione, Kennedy Willcox, Forde Carolyn Willcox, Barrett Willcox, Rebecca Sullivan, Valentina Sullivan and Sebastian Sullivan.

She is predeceased by her husband Thomas Hugh Murray; son Bryan Hugh Murray; grandson John Thomas Ackerman; and sister Rita Quinlan Hahn.

For those who wish to honor Carolyn’s memory, in lieu of flowers to the family, please consider a donation to one of the following: American Legion Building Fund, Burton Potter Post 185, Greenport, N.Y.; CAST North Fork, Southold, NY; The Barn Theatre, Montville, N.J.; or to a charity of your choice mentioning Carolyn Quinlan Murray’s name.

Funeral services are being arranged by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Schnecksville, PA 18078 and are scheduled as follows: Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m., Calling Hour, 11 a.m., Holy Sacrifice of the Mass at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 4102 S. Church St., Whitehall, PA 18052-2415. Interment will be private.

