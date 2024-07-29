Chester R. Albertson, formerly of Southold, passed away at home July 12, 2024.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Anna; his children Diane Albertson (John), Ed Albertson (Pam) and Bill Albertson (Barbara); grandchildren Rachel Yoder, Darlene Yoder, Holly Albertson, Justin Stevenson, Aliya Moon and Kalee Stevenson; and numerous delightful great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Brud and Libby Albertson, and older sister Joan Rogers.

Chet and Anna retired from Southold to Earlysville, Va., in 1993. They spent their retirement years traveling the country in their motor home, visiting family and friends, attending NASCAR races and making new friends.

Chet was not one to sit idle. He was a mechanic, metalworker, woodworker, handyman, woodsman and tinkerer and could pretty much repair or make anything.

He was a retired member of Southold Fire Department’s Packard Hose Company.

A service and burial are planned for Southold in October.

