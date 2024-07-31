Daily Update: Beloved summer tradition is reborn in Greenport basketball tournament

The fourth annual North Fork Kid Connect basketball tournament last Saturday was packed with players and spectators. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Here are the headlines for July 31, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Beloved summer tradition is reborn in Greenport basketball tournament

Chef Rosa Ross remembered as a ‘force of energy,’ a supportive mentor

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer returns to court

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in August 2024

SOUTHFORKER

For the rest of this summer, look to the cookie

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

