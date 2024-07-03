Daily Update: Committee calls for ‘smart’ irrigation sensors
Here are the headlines for July 3, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Committee calls for ‘smart’ irrigation sensors
Wave that flag: Old Glory through the centuries
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead anthem star Mark ‘MK’ McLaughlin to shine again at Mets game
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Charity’s Column: Sailing to Freedom
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in July 2024
SOUTHFORKER
Take It Outside: 7 places to work out alfresco on the East End this summer
