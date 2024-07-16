Daily Update: Greenport’s Sound & Skate Festival held despite scorching high temps
Here are the headlines for July 16, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport’s Sound & Skate Festival held despite scorching high temps
Officials pressing ahead revamping short term rental minimum despite opposition
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Center for Women and Infants at PBMC received $10 million boost
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Board of Education hears appeal for more sports
NORTHFORKER
Myles on Main offers family friendly dining with an eclectic menu
SOUTHFORKER
My Favorite Things: Channing Daughters Winemaker, Christopher Tracy
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.