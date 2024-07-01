Daily Update: ‘Monopoly Man’ creates game focused on North Fork

Graphic designer — and part-time salesman — Matt Senie has been creating custom Monopoly-style board games for towns and villages throughout the tri-state area for more than 40 years. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for July 1, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL

‘Monopoly Man’ creates game focused on North Fork

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Shoreham-Wading River honors Andrew McMorris with posthumous diploma

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead hoops star returns to host basketball camps

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island DAR historic tour for July 4: Guides will assist at Colonial grave sites

NORTHFORKER

The July issue of Northforker is here, and it’s simply the best

SOUTHFORKER

Editor’s Note: Seize the season!

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.