Daily Update: Southold Historical Museum debuts summer exhibits

By The Suffolk Times

Memorabilia from the North Fork’s extensive history of community theater productions from the late 1800s to the 1970s is on display at the Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane complex this summer. (Mele Buice photo)

Here are the headlines for July 17, 2024.

2024 LI Antique Power Association Summer Show

Southold Historical Museum debuts summer exhibits 

Little League softballers’ winning streak ends in finals

Heat fuels illnesses, especially for seniors: Ways to cool off and stay safe

Northforker Wine Club: Saltbird Cellars’ 2020 Merlot

Painting for good: artist Alvin Clayton debuts his thought-provoking work at SAAM this weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

