Donald Radosevic of Southold died July 23, 2024. He was 92.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport with Air Force military honors performed at 3:45 p.m. and a funeral service at 4 p.m. officiated by Rev. Roger Joslin.