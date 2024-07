Helen H. Levine, of Orient died July 12, 2024. She was 79.

Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with remembrances to be shared at noon at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Donations are requested in Helen’s honor to the Healey and AMG Center for ALS Research, Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114.