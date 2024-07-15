Henry Addison Baker

A native of Southold, Henry Baker died June 14, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. He was 71.

Henry was born Nov. 3, 1952, and grew up in Founders Landing. He was the son of Katherine Tuthill Baker and Alfred Stuart Baker, of Baker and Fickeissen Builders of Southold. Henry moved to Arizona as a young adult where he then lived his life. He was also a worker in construction.

Henry is survived by his wife, Kathy Baker, and her children of Phoenix. He is also survived by his sister Claire Baker Waitz and her family of Phoenix, Star Valley and Flagstaff, Ariz.