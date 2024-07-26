James S. Kujawski of Laurel passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024. He was 64 years old.

James was born on Dec. 17, 1959 in Greenport to Emma E. (née Smith) and Thaddeus A. Kujawski. He was one of five children. Raised in Peconic, he attended Southold schools. He loved woodworking and golf. In his professional life, he had a long career as a yardman for Riverhead Building Supply in Greenport.

Predeceased by his parents Emma and Thaddeus; and brothers Robert, John and Theodore; James is survived by his brother Peter of Maryland; cousin Caroline Rasmussen and her children Chris and Jimmy; a niece and a nephew; and a good friend and “brother” Ray Garcia of Southampton.

The family has chosen to remember James’ life privately at this time. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

