Letters to the editor: Thank you, Sophie’s! 

SOUTHOLD

On July 13, the Southold High School class of 1974 celebrated our 50th reunion at Sophie’s Rest.

We’d like to thank Sophie’s for an amazing experience. It was a relaxing time and great to visit old friends.

The buffet was delicious and the service was efficient and gracious. They were a pleasure to work with and were very accommodating. Michelle, you are wonderful!

Thanks again. Everyone had a great time.

Lisa Michel, Marilyn Dunn, Darlene Brush, Judy Rusch-Dominguez and Jeanne Fallot

CUTCHOGUE

Wild about The Vine’s rewilding

I applaud Vine Church, at the corner of Hortons Lane and Route 48, for engaging in a multi-phase collaboration with ReWild Long Island to create a sustainable landscape. They are reducing their water usage, doing away with harmful fertilizers and pesticides, and allowing the drought-resistant grass to grow, setting a wonderful example for our community. They will also be supporting pollinators by planting native species that pollinators rely on to thrive. There is a plan to add a vegetable garden to contribute fresh produce to the community.

By allowing their land to return to its natural state, they’re benefiting local wildlife, environmental health and the aesthetics of the North Fork.

Driving by, one can’t help but notice the soothing sight of grasses blowing in the wind.

May their leadership in sustainable landscaping inspire others to embrace new ways of supporting nature. Let’s work together toward a more wildlife-friendly and healthy North Fork.

Sharon Kelly

ELWOOD, N.Y.

It’s time to change

DWI limits

It is quite disturbing that the [BAC] limits for driving while intoxicated [charges] remain as is, when accidents due to driving under the influence are at an alarming rate. The families [affected by] the July 18, 2015, Cutchogue limousine crash that killed four women and injured four others have staunchly upheld the notion that DWI and driving under the influence legislation needs to be revisited. One of the drivers involved in that crash was under the influence, and incurred a penalty fine and a license suspension . We crafted the most comprehensive limousine safety package with the office of then-governor Cuomo and those bills were signed in 2020.

Subsequently, I was appointed to the state Limousine Safety Task Force and proposed an amendment to DWI laws, along with an in-depth discussion on marijuana and driving legislation.

Very shortly after this request, the task force abruptly ended. The original bills went to Washington and were signed into federal law.

How is it that New York State engineered such incredible legislation without more tools moving forward? I strongly urge that this state join others globally to deter these offenses by enacting legislation to lower these limits.

Nancy DiMonte

Ms. DiMonte is the mother of Joelle DiMonte, who was injured in the 2015 Cutchogue limousine crash.

GREENPORT

Greenport Village deserves CPF funds

Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi and Elizabeth Talerman, writing in these pages, are correct to frame the issue of sharing in Community Preservation Fund allocations as a matter of fairness, given that the village has paid into the fund for many years.

They would also be right to argue that making the CPF available to support historic preservation and improve water quality in Greenport is in Southold’s self-interest.

After all, Greenport amenities — the retail shops, the deep harbor that welcomes all boats and the new North Fork Arts Center, to name a few — are for everyone. Despite our census districts having the lowest median income on the North Fork, our bars and restaurants and concerts — and our gorgeous park — bring many visitors this far east on Long Island. In addition to fueling the town’s economic engine, Greenporters are changing the village code to bring sensible limits to commercial development, increase the supply of desperately needed housing and control excessive noise — benefits for the whole North Fork.

It is encouraging that these days Southold officials are interested in hearing from representatives of its only village, which has sometimes seemed to those of us who live there like the unwanted child. Greenport residents are now consulted on matters like zoning changes and language access for the town’s Hispanic community. The results of more substantial contributions through the CPF — helping us to restore lovely historic buildings and to address the flooding on Front Street — would be a source of pride for the entire town.

Diana Gordon

AQUEBOGUE

Town Square scam?

The overwhelming rejection of the Town Square project by businesses and the public raises serious questions about planning by an unvetted “master developer,” out-of-town consultants and unelected bureaucrats. The developer in question, Long Island Aquarium owner Joe Petrocelli, is a longstanding generous donor to Riverhead’s Republicans and seems to be a regular beneficiary of the town’s largesse in return. From millions in IDA and tax benefits for his hotel and related businesses to federal COVID-19 payments to help feed his penguins, it’s hard to think of a bigger example — at least in Riverhead — of corporate welfare.

Mr. Petrocelli was picked as master developer for the Town Square with no qualified-and-eligible hearing (or financial review) and it’s unclear what experience he has in similar projects.

Riverhead’s Chamber of Commerce got it right: The playground would be an attractive nuisance for the homeless, gangs and drug addicts that have taken over our town. Nor do we understand how Riverhead taxpayers benefit from another Petrocelli hotel or more apartments that will overwhelm infrastructure. Even Councilman Bob Kern pointed out there is no evidence this “destination” monstrosity would help downtown businesses. There are better ways to spend the millions of federal grant money — including better facilities for seniors and first responder volunteers and finding a home for Riverhead’s Charter School, serving marginalized Black and brown kids in search of the American Dream.

Ron Hariri

FLANDERS

No more of these unwanted buildings

Most people on the Southampton side of the river oppose the sewer plant being built so close to the Phillips Avenue school, also to homes in that area.

Quite a while ago, more than 10 years, we had a similar situation involving a hotel proposal along the riverfront. It was denied, and one of the reasons was a sewer plant. A developer wanted access to both sides of the area, Riverside and Riverhead!

There is a lot of empty land south, so why in back of an elementary school? We do pay taxes to Riverhead School District here in Flanders, Riverside and Northampton! The last problem was the school bus garage, which would cause traffic jams in the area, especially the traffic circle. It was finally built in Calverton. Also the trailers for homeless released convicts in the parking area of the Suffolk County jail, which is in Southampton Township, close to downtown Riverhead.

We should get together and stop dumping unwanted buildings and situations on this area.

Dotid Schneider

CUTCHOGUE

Biden is making it all about him, not us

Two things are abundantly clear. One is that Donald Trump, a convicted felon, cannot be president. Even if his criminal conviction in New York is thrown out because his pals on the Supreme Court found a way to insulate him with a bogus argument about presidential immunity, the fact will remain that he did the crime. He just got away with it.

The other thing is that Joe Biden cannot be president. You don’t need to be a medical specialist to see what’s going on. Biden and his handlers are hiding the truth from America. When you observe how Uncle Joe shuffles when he walks, how his voice fades to nearly silent when he talks, how he hesitates and doesn’t finish sentences, how he can no longer comfortably walk up or down the long stairs to Air Force One and, most importantly, how we’ve now learned that a medical specialist in Parkinson’s disease has visited the White House on eight occasions, only one thing comes to mind: We’re no longer looking at the Joe Biden of 2020, and we’re almost certainly not looking at what the Joe Biden of 2028 is going to a be.

I, for one, think Mr. Biden has had a good presidency. He pulled us out of the COVID-19 disaster that cost 1.1 million American lives. He’s presided over a resilient economy. He passed the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. He’s overseen the lowest unemployment rate in many years.

And now, just as Ruth Bader Ginsburg was given the unique opportunity to have her great works carved in granite for posterity if she had chosen to retire at the pinnacle of her career, Joe Biden is being afforded a unique chance to leave the stage a hero. But just like Justice Ginsburg, Joe Biden is running the same risk that everything he’s accomplished will have been for naught because he’ll be viewed as just another politician who believed it was all about him and not about the nation.

George Washington, who likely could have declared himself to be a monarch, knew when his time had come to pass the torch. Most presidents who followed him also followed the principle that when your time is up, you make room for the next generation and move on.

Regardless of his “I’m not going anywhere” insistence, any rational person can only conclude that it’s time for Mr. Biden to step aside.. Otherwise,, he’s about to become the guy who gave us Trump because he, just like Trump, put himself ahead of our country.

Michael Levy

CALVERTON

Don’t be fooled

There were six letters in the July 11 issue from readers who know what’s at stake in this election cycle. As far as I’m concerned, it’s not about age, it’s about integrity, policy, the future and, of course, the Constitution. We have had four years of Trump; he is selfserving, only looks to benefit himself and expects people to be loyal to him, not the Constitution. We are still dealing with, and will continue to deal with, the fallout of his four years; we cannot have another four years of him. The Republicans have embraced him out of fear. Think about that: They fear him.

He wants this country to be like Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and so on.

He said it himself; he wants to be a dictator; he wants to be king. He is an empty suit; his minions are small, bitter, angry individuals who just want to burn everything down for their own gain. I, like thousands of others, both living and dead, wore the country’s uniform and swore an oath to the Constitution; not to a man, to an idea. It may not be perfect, but it’s better than the alternative. People are still risking their lives to come here for our way of life. We see political upheaval and the result of it in other countries. Don’t be fooled that it can’t happen here; it can, and will if we don’t keep our eyes and ears open. The erosion of our liberty and way of life is a slow process; they put up a smokescreen and hope you don’t see behind it. There are plenty of people here and abroad that would like to see this country fail. When something breaks, it doesn’t always go back together again. This election is about our future, as well as the future of our children, grandchildren and future generations; what are we going to leave them? When you vote, remember elections have consequences; and remember what Benjamin Franklin said: “A Republic, if you can keep it.”

Frank Gattuso

RIVERHEAD

The ultimate test?

To prove he can run for president, Joe Biden can do this simple test on live TV. He should put his right foot in and his right foot out, his left foot in and his left foot out, do the hokey pokey and turn himself around — and if he doesn’t fall down, he is OK. And that’s what it’s all about!

Warren McKnight