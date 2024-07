Mary Ann Flauto died July 9, 2024. She was 97.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport with burial following Monday, July 22 at 1 p.m. at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery.