Roberta T. Magg, resident of Syosset (1965-1988), Manalapan, N.J. (1988-2016), and longtime Mattituck resident (1983-2024), passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2024. She was 59 years old.

Roberta was born on June 13, 1965 in Manhasset to Joan (née Fasanello) and Albert J. Wilkinson. She was the youngest of three children. After high school, she attended Long Island University (C.W. Post Campus) and the State University of New York in Farmingdale, attaining her masters degree in education.

Following a courtship that began with her prom in 1983, on June 25, 1988 she married the love of her life Thomas S. Magg in Syosset. Together they had three children. In her professional career, Roberta worked as a Special Education Teacher, eventually retiring from Saint Thomas More Nursery School in Manalapan, N.J. where she was also very involved in church activities before moving to Mattituck and becoming a parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish. She was passionate about getting together each month with her close friends around a good book in her book club.

Roberta was best known for her loving smile, big heart, family first and doing everything she could to make those around her feel welcomed and loved.

Predeceased by her parents; Roberta is survived by her husband Thomas; children Thomas J. Magg of Jersey City, N.J., Amanda J. Magg and fiancé Curtis Thompson of Elizabethtown, Penn. and Maria F. Magg of Mattituck; siblings Kathryn Ann Foley and husband Larry of East Setauket, Albert Wilkinson Jr. and Desiree DeFigueroa of Wading River; nieces Whitney Foley and grand-niece Madison, Lianne Foley and husband Ben, Taylor Foley and wife Donna and Gianna Orioli; nephew James Orioli; sister-in-law Susan Orioli and husband James; step-brother Richard Magg; step-sister Samantha Magg and fiancé Keenan; aunt Patti Kaifler; uncles Peter Magg and Muriel, Robert Magg and Judy.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Monday, July 22 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

