Ronald C. Wilson, long-time resident of Shelter Island and husband of Mary C. (Banks) Wilson passed away peacefully at the family home on July 3, 2024, at the age of 81.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1942, in Brooklyn, the first child of the late Margaret (Longworth) and Charles E. Wilson, and raised in Bethpage. He was a graduate of Bethpage High School and attended SUNY/Farmingdale.

In his professional life, his talents were many. He was a licensed American Association aircraft mechanic and licensed aircraft pilot. He was employed by Zahn’s Airport, which allowed him to take his love of flying to the air in his Piper Cub. He owned an auto body shop, a coffee truck in New York City, performed home inspections and in later years worked at Shelter Island Ace Hardware.

Throughout his life, in his leisure time he loved piloting his boat the “Knot to Worry,” spending time with family and friends, visiting Florida, and being a member of the Alhambra Yacht Club, where he proudly served as president.

In his retirement years, Ron tinkered in his workshop repairing lamps, chandeliers and curios. He was particularly proud of the lighting he installed on the ship’s wheel, which hangs in the living room of the Taylor’s Island House on Shelter Island.

Ron will be dearly missed by the love of his life, Mary, whom he married on June 17, 1989; by his son, Ronald K. (Mary-Florence) Wilson; granddaughters Samantha, Isabella and Josefina Wilson; and their mother, Christine M. Wilson, who all adored him.

In addition to his wife, son and grandchildren and Christine, Ron is survived by his brother, Kenneth P. Wilson of the Villages, Fla.; brothers-in-law James B. Banks (Geri), Robert V. Banks (Therese Braddick) and William W. Banks; as well as his much-loved nieces and nephews Kenneth Wilson (Patty Hobel), Michelle Seda (Hector), Leo (Lisa) Galletta, and many other grandnieces and -nephews and our extended family.

The family has chosen to have a private family graveside service with Father Peter DeSanctis officiating at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery on Shelter Island.

All are welcome to attend a celebration of life gathering on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 12:30 at the family home at 3 Bateman Road, Shelter Island, where we will share memories and stories and celebrate a life well lived.

Memorial donations in his memory can be made to East End Hospice, Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation or the Shelter Island Police Benevolent Association.

Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.

