Services set for Carol Ann N. Goldsmith

Funeral services for Carol Ann Nock Goldsmith, who died Dec. 25, 2023, will be held Saturday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Southold. The Rev. Dr. Peter Kelley will officiate.

Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dr. Douglas Goldsmith.

Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen breast cancer fund or the Humane Society.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.