Sylvia Ann Ebert, known affectionately as Sudy, passed away on June 30, 2024, at the age of 87 in Greenport.

Born on Dec. 12, 1936, in Garden City, Sylvia was a beacon of strength and determination throughout her life, never letting her blindness impede her zest for living fully.

Sylvia was a proud alumna of Garden City High School and Adelphi University, where she honed her skills that would later define her professional life. She dedicated her career to helping others as a Certified Social Worker and Psychologist at Nassau County Medical Center, and later in her private practice in psychology. Her career was marked by compassion, dedication, and a deep commitment to understanding the human psyche.

An avid adventurer, Sylvia loved skiing, cycling, and was particularly passionate about traveling. Her spirit for adventure and her refusal to be defined by her disability inspired all who knew her. She was celebrated by Seeing Eye for 50 years of loving and working with five seeing eye dogs Vali, Yvette, Yulie, Zelda and Garnet.

Contributions in memory of Sylvia can be made to The Seeing Eye, an organization dedicated to helping individuals with vision loss, at P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963-0375 or through their website at seeingeye.org.

The Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family during this time. Sylvia’s life and her remarkable spirit will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.

