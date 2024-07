Thomas Coticchio of Laurel passed away at home Sunday, June 30, 2024. He was 91.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 7 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 8 p.m.

Interment will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, NY.