William M. Gremler of Mattituck passed away at home Wednesday, July 24, 2024. He was 89.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 26 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 27 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mattituck Fire Department or Southold Police Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.