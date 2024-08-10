10 years of serving sandwiches ‘with love…and bacon’ at Ammirati’s of Love Lane

Greg Ammirati, center, celebrated 10 years in Mattituck in July with his sons, Anthony and Glen, his wife Tonia, and manger Chewy — who has worked at the deli since day one (Ana Borruto Photo).

The past couple of weeks have been rather celebratory, with regulars coming in to congratulate the Ammirati’s of Love Lane family on a significant milestone.

Valuing community has remained at the core of the popular Italian-style sandwich shop’s mission since Greg Ammirati opened the doors in the heart of Mattituck 10 years ago.

The hamlet is where Mr. Ammirati grew up and got his start in the food service industry working at his family’s former restaurant on Love Lane, Ammirati’s Cupboard.

Even when the business faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, the community’s support never wavered. Mr. Ammirati said this was evident in the immense turnout they had at their recent 10th anniversary celebration.

“We’ve been really lucky, the business has been great since day one,” Mr. Ammirati said. “We’ve always had a good following — it’s been a blessing.”

Mr. Ammirati served his very first customers July 28, 2014, alongside his brother and former co-owner, Steve — both eager to get started. At the time, he and his wife Tonia were just as ecstatic to return to Mattituck, the place they both called home.

As the sole owner today, Mr. Ammirati continues to put in work behind the counter almost daily — slicing, stacking, seasoning and serving a steady flow of customers coming from the North Fork and beyond.

He credited his wife Mrs. Ammirati for sticking by his side and taking up many responsibilities — as well as his right-hand man and manager, Chewy, who has worked at the deli since day one.

At the peak of the pandemic, when restaurants and small businesses across Long Island were struggling to survive, Mr. Ammirati said the neighborhood came together to help keep them afloat.

This included generous customers coming in to buy something and giving the store extra money.

“The community helped us through; everyone was just so generous and supportive,” said Mrs. Ammirati. “They say it takes a village — I’m grateful that we’re here.”

The couple said they are also thankful that their young sons, Anthony, 11, and Glen, 8, get to grow up and build a strong connection with their Mattituck neighbors.

Both brothers don’t hesitate to lend their dad helping hands when he needs them. Anthony has deemed himself the market’s social media and food delivery app manager, while Glen, an aspiring actor, said he likes to get to work bright and early behind the counter.

The boys have also had a say in some fun, Ammirati’s catch phrases, such as “Made With Love…And Bacon.”

Generosity runs in the Ammirati blood: from the boys bringing their teachers lunches at school, handing out complimentary t-shirts, to the ways the family gives back to the community through fundraisers and school scholarships.

Mr. Ammirati, like so many, lost a family member in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks: his uncle, Glen Wall. While chatting with a college-aged employee in 2023, it struck him that 9/11 is something younger members of his community only hear or read about.

With the help of several North Fork organizations, he raised over $6,000 to send Mattituck High School students on an educational field trip to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Manhattan this year.

Additionally, Mr. Ammirati has supported his alma mater by sponsoring scholarships and aiding in the first-ever Mattituck High School senior breakfast in 2023 with the local charity, Ryan’s Team.

As for the future, the Ammirati family only hopes to continue their philanthropy and serving the community that has shown nothing but love to them for all of these years.

“We got at least another 10 years,” Mr. Ammirati said.