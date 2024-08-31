Blotter: Theft of services a matter of civil court

On Aug. 19, Southold police were called to Fourth and Clark streets in Greenport on a report of a fistfight involving Greenport residents Edwardo Lopez, 22, and Jose Guillen, 28. According to the investigation that followed, “both men claim mutual combat due to an argument over food.” The responding officer noted that both men were intoxicated and declined medical care. “The two men were cordial upon my arrival and were laughing about the incident,” the officer wrote.

• On Aug. 19, Christopher Malinauskas of Riverhead reported to Southold Town Police that he’d had spent a month shooting photos, videos and drone footage for Mattituck private chef Ryan Carroll for a previously agreed-upon fee of $1,500, but had never been paid. Mr. Malinauskas claimed that when he turned over a thumb drive of the footage and gave Mr. Carroll a contract for his services, Mr. Carroll said he needed a week to make payment. When he attempted to follow up a week later, Mr. Malinauskas said, Mr. Carroll had blocked his cell number and blocked contact via social media. Police efforts to reach Mr. Carroll were unsuccessful, according to authorities, and Mr. Malinauskas was advised that the dispute was a civil matter that should be pursued in court.

• On Aug. 21, police received a report of a car traveling eastbound on Main Road in Southold and operating in an “erratic” man. Authorities located the car and arrested Danard Armstrong of East Patchogue on suspicion of DWI after he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

• On Aug. 22, a Cutchogue woman reported the theft of more than $25,000 worth of jewelry from her home and identified three potential suspects. She told police a plumber from a Ronkonkoma-based company had come to her home Aug 16 on a service call and that on Aug. 19, she noticed three valuable rings missing from a box in her walk-in bedroom closet. She said the only people with access to the bedroom during that time were the plumber, a maid and her own niece. The woman said she has no cameras in her home, no insurance and no pictures of the rings. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

• On Aug. 22, police received a report of a possibly intoxicated man hanging out a car parked at Mattituck Plaza. Police responded and found a man “observed to be asleep inside the vehicle while hanging halfway outside the driver’s side door.” The man told police he had a glass of wine, vomited and fell asleep. The man’s sister was contacted and came to pick him up, according to police.

• On Aug. 23, police received a report from a Cross Sound Ferry employee, alerting police to a driver who had been prohibited from boarding the ferry due to apparent intoxication and the fact he was drinking “what appeared to be a beer.” Police located the vehicle traveling westbound on Route 25 and pulled it over. Driver Richard Parks, 41, performed “poorly” on field sobriety tests and “displayed bloodshot, glassy eyes [and] slurred speech,” according to the report, and was arrested by the responding officer.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.