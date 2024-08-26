Daily Update: Mattituck actor’s latest film ushers in spooky season

Steve Montague’s latest film, “For Sale,” is available to stream on Amazon Prime. (Courtesy Photo.)

Here are the headlines for Monday, August 26.

FREE FOR ALL SUBSCRIBERS

Guest Spot: Preserving aquifer key to area’s future

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck actor’s latest film ushers in spooky season

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Suffolk County Water Authority breaks ground on water main extension

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island’s Overdose Awareness Day

NORTHFORKER

Pointing Toward Fun: Wild and exciting days await at Scott’s Pointe in Calverton

SOUTHFORKER

Life’s a Beach: Why Our Local Beaches Are Named the Way They Are

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.