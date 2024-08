Eli Henrys of Centerport and Mattituck died Aug. 22, 2024. He was 9.

Born June 8, 2015 his guardians were his late grandfather Earl Bedrick and grandmother, who survives him, Diane Bedrick.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 29, from 3 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services and interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.