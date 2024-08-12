Geraldine Hulse of Aquebogue passed away at home Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. She was 95.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Old Steeple Community Church on Route 25 in Aquebogue.

Interment will follow at the Aquebogue Cemetery across the street.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Old Steeple Community Church would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.