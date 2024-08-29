Joseph Gene Hollid of Greenport died Aug. 7, 2024. He was 82.

Born April 24, 1942 in Elizabeth, N.J., he was the son of Joseph Hollid and Genieve Kuchno. He and Andrea Hollid were married in Rockville Centre Nov. 7, 1970.

Mr. Hollid served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years and was retired at the time of his passing.

Predeceased by his wife Andrea, he is survived by his children Scott Hollid of Greenport and Craig Hollid of Ronkonkoma; and grandchildren Cassius and Mason Hollid of Greenport.

Horton Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

