March 5, 1929-August 14, 2024

Lucretia Grace Kramer, 95, was a loving and devoted daughter of Grace Williams Kramer and George A. Kramer Sr.; sister of George A Kramer Jr. (Vivian) and Michael H. Kramer (Virginia); cousin to Brother Angelo Sena and Lisa Lang Loker; and aunt to nephews Thomas and John Kramer who predecease her.

She is survived by her devoted companion, Barbara Joan Judge; nieces and nephew Mary Kramer Asma (Mark), George A. Kramer (Jennifer), and Eileen Kramer. She is also survived by grandnieces and grandnephews Addison and Gregory Kramer, goddaughter Maresa Asma, Michael Asma (Kristen) and Ben Asma (Ginny), John and Erin Kramer, godson Jonathan Judge Russo; great-grandnieces and great-grandnieces Henry, Lucy and Charlie Asma, and Graidy, Conner and Elizabeth Kramer; devoted cousins Anita and Laura Lang; and dear friends Mary Lou Busser and Jane Dinsmore.

In recent years Lucretia and Barbara received loving care from Afua Brobbey and Margaret Bonsu, enabling them to remain in their home, which gave them much comfort and joy.

Lucretia was born in Mineola, a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church and was a graduate of The Mary Louis Academy. In 1947 Lucretia entered The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Brentwood, received her habit in 1948 and took her final vows in 1953 as Sr. Joseph Fidelis, lovingly known as Sr. Jo.

She attended the Diocesan Normal School and earned a degree in teaching and then St. Francis College in Brooklyn, where she earned a degree in English, and finally received her masters in guidance from Manhattan College, Riverdale.

She lovingly served her Lord and students at a number of schools in the Brooklyn Diocese.

In 1981, while providing care for her parents, Lucretia continued her service to students as a revered and consummate guidance counselor at Southside Junior and Senior High School in Rockville Centre.

After retiring to her home in Mattituck, Lucretia and Barbara continued their educational ministry to children of migrant farm workers on the North Fork. Lucretia was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 23, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, officiated by her lifelong friend Father Peter Garry. Internment will immediately follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

A luncheon celebrating her life will follow at Michelangelo’s Restaurant in Mattituck for all friends and family that can attend.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

