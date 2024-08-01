Margaret M. Rodgers of Aquebogue, and formerly Wading River, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2024. She was 93 years old.

Born July 9, 1931, in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Albert and Margaret E. Christmann.

Ms. Rodgers held a variety of positions in banking, retail, and librarian services in addition to raising her three children. She loved cooking, gardening, and spending time at the beach with her family.

Ms. Rodgers is survived by her husband of 41 years, Frederick Rodgers IV; two sons Brian (Louise) Ach and Timothy (Noris) Ach; daughter Margaret (Jim) Hise; stepdaughter Karen Rodgers; and grandchildren Juliana Hise, James Hise, Joseph Poma, and Matthew Poma.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, officiated by Father Larry Duncklee. Interment will follow at Sound Avenue Cemetery in Aquebogue.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

