Maryann Krupski of Mattituck passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2024. She is survived by her husband Gene of 34 years; daughter Nicole Ann, fiancé Rob; son Drew; fur baby Missy; twin sister JoAnne; and brother Lawrence, wife Theresa. Maryann is predeceased by both of her parents, Rosemary and John. She was a best friend of too many people to list!

Maryann grew up in Farmingdale. She moved to Mattituck in 2008, and with her husband, built a successful organic farming business, MarGene Farms. She loved traveling abroad with her husband and visited six continents. She loved flowers, swimming and entertaining her friends and family at their home. Maryann hosted a variety of gatherings ranging from book club to cooking events where she shared her love of reading and cooking with others.

Maryann touched the heart of each and every person with whom she came in contact. She was one of a kind. One of the greatest gifts Maryann had was in connecting with others. Whether it was keeping her family connected, staying connected with God, or staying close to her childhood friends or new friends, she was always making time for those she loved. However, she would say that her proudest accomplishment was being a wife and mother. Maryann loved her family and “family time” more than anything in the world, and included everyone in her family.

Maryann was not afraid to be herself and was a fearless believer in our Lord, Jesus Christ. She was a faithful and active member of True Light Church. She was a core member of the church helping with kids, greeting and connecting everyone who came into church. She also hosted church family celebrations at her home.

Maryann will live on in her organ donations and in those she loved. She was a gift to others in life and will be a gift to others in her passing.

A celebration in honor of Maryann’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 at 11 a.m. at True Light Church in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donate to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation bafound.org and American Heart Association heart.org.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

